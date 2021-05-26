State Police Calls: Police Respond to Physical Altercation

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Harassment in Clarion Borough

Around 4:50 p.m. on Monday, May 24, Clarion-based State Police observed a physical altercation involving a known 54-year-old male victim from Clarion taking place on 6th Avenue near Main Street in Clarion Borough.

Police say the altercation subsequently resulted in 40-year-old Richard Shawn Bowser Jr., of Lucinda, being cited for harassment.

DUI in Farmington Township

Around 8:42 p.m. on May 22, Marienville-based State Police conducted a DUI checkpoint on State Route 66 near McCloskey Road in Crown, Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say a known male was subsequently found to be under the influence.

Charges are pending certified blood test results.

The name of the suspect was not released.

