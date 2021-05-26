 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

State Police Calls: Police Respond to Physical Altercation

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

State Police (by Dave)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Harassment in Clarion Borough

Around 4:50 p.m. on Monday, May 24, Clarion-based State Police observed a physical altercation involving a known 54-year-old male victim from Clarion taking place on 6th Avenue near Main Street in Clarion Borough.

Police say the altercation subsequently resulted in 40-year-old Richard Shawn Bowser Jr., of Lucinda, being cited for harassment.

DUI in Farmington Township

Around 8:42 p.m. on May 22, Marienville-based State Police conducted a DUI checkpoint on State Route 66 near McCloskey Road in Crown, Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say a known male was subsequently found to be under the influence.

Charges are pending certified blood test results.

The name of the suspect was not released.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.