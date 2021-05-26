State Police Remind Parents & Caregivers of Dangers of Leaving Children in Hot Cars

INDIANA, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police understands that today’s fast-paced, multi-tasking environment can place many demands on parents and caregivers who transport children in vehicles. With the summer season approaching, they want to remind parents and caregivers to never leave a child unattended in a vehicle.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):

“Nearly 900 children died of heatstroke since 1998, because they were left or became trapped in a hot car. It’s important for everyone to understand that children are more vulnerable to heatstroke and that all hot car deaths are preventable. We — as parents, caregivers, and bystanders — play a role in helping to make sure another death doesn’t happen.”

Troopers strongly encourage parents and caregivers to follow a safety-focused routine every time they transport a child in a vehicle. This routine should also involve locking your vehicle(s) when parked at your residence, place of employment, or when traveling.

NHTSA offers these tips for keeping children safe:

Place a briefcase, purse, or cell phone next to the child’s car seat so that you’ll always check the back seat before leaving the car.

Keep a stuffed animal or another memento in your child’s car seat when it’s empty. Move it to the front seat as a visual reminder when your child is in the back seat.

Set a rule for your child care provider; have them call you if your child doesn’t arrive as scheduled.

For more information, visit nhtsa.gov/campaign/heatstroke.

