University Korner & Clarion Blueprint Community Announce Penny a Gallon Program for 2nd Avenue Park Project

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion Blueprint Community has announced a new partnership with University Korner, a Clarion-based convenience store and gas station chain, to help fund the 2nd Avenue Park project.

University Korner (UK) has agreed to donate one cent per gallon of gas sold from their Knox location, located at the corner of Route 338 and Route 208. Gas prices are competitive, plus University Korner takes an additional five cents off per gallon when you scan their loyalty card.

University Korner will be providing Clarion Blueprint Community with a monthly check for the donations. These generous donations will help fund the creation of the 2nd Avenue Multi-Generational Park, and once the park is built, it will help to fund ongoing maintenance and bills associated with the park.

Yasir Bhatti and his family established the University Korner franchise in 2009. UK now has nine locations throughout western PA with plans to expand to even more locations. The penny-a-gallon program is established at several other locations, supporting various community projects and organizations.

Phase One of the park project is expected to begin at the end of the summer. Infrastructure and site development work will be the first step in bringing the park to Clarion. When the park is fully completed, it will contain such features as a playground, sports courts, splash pad/ice skating area, walking path, pavilion, outdoor games, restrooms, and plenty of green space.

The park will be owned and operated by Clarion Blueprint Community.

Developed by FHLBank Pittsburgh, the Blueprint Communities initiative was created with the goals of building strong local leadership, developing local and regional planning skills, and encouraging coordinated investments in targeted communities by public and private funders. Clarion has been a Blueprint Community since 2014.

