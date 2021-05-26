USA’s Largest Cadillac Car Collection Opens to the Public: Brookville’s Laurel Week Festival Showcases New Museum June 17-20

BROOKVILLE, Pa. – Vintage car enthusiasts and Cadillac lovers will have the opportunity to see a private collection of 70+ fully restored Cadillacs during the Laurel Week Festival in Brookville from June 17 to June 20.

The Greenberg Cadillac Museum – displaying America’s premier automotive brand spanning the decades from 1905 to the present – will be open during Laurel Festival from Thursday, June 17, to Sunday, June 20, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The museum is located at 67 South White Street in Brookville.

The Cadillac Collection started when a young eye surgeon, Dr. Steven Greenberg, moved from Detroit, Michigan, to Brookville in 1973 at the wheel of his beloved 1966 Cadillac. That was to be the first vehicle in an amazing Cadillac collection that has now expanded to be the largest in the country.

As he built his ophthalmology practice and saw it grow to a multi-center institution that has restored the eyesight of tens of thousands of patients, he never lost his love for cars and specifically for Cadillacs. Upon retirement from eye surgery, to “keep his hands busy,” he began to collect and restore vintage Cadillacs.

With the aid and tutelage of local automotive artisans, he now spends his days rebuilding the cars mechanically and cosmetically, bringing them back to factory-correct specifications, labor that involves everything from engine rebuilding to paint and upholstery.

“This collection of the finest American luxury cars is my passion, and I am excited to share these beautiful automobiles for the first time,” said Dr. Greenberg.

“Due to a partnership with the Jefferson County Historical Society, we hope to have the Cadillac collection open to the public on a regular basis.”

Cadillac has been synonymous with the finest in luxury automobiles for over 120 years. Henry Leland, formerly Henry Ford’s partner, founded Cadillac and named his luxury automobile after the French explorer who founded and named Detroit in 1701 – Antoine Laumet de la Mothe, Sieur de Cadillac. Cadillacs have been manufactured in Detroit, Michigan since 1902, establishing a dedication to superb design and remarkable innovation that has sustained Cadillac for more than a century.

In addition to being the top luxury brand, Cadillac, throughout its history, has been the established leader in technical innovation. Cadillac introduced a variety of engineering milestones including Interchangeable Parts in 1908, the first fully Enclosed Body — called a Limousine in 1910, the introduction of the Electric Self Starter in 1912, the V-8 Engine in 1915, Synchro-Mesh Transmission in 1929, the V-16 Engine in 1930 and the first Sunroof in 1938.

More recent engineering firsts include Eldorado’s Front Wheel Drive, Memory Seats, Climate Control, Automatic Headlight Dimmers, Digital Electronics, AM/FM Stereo Radio, Theft-Deterrent Systems, MagneRide Variable Shock Absorbers, the first to use a GPS (OnStar) and Cellular Phone Technology, and Lane-Departure Warning / Blind-Spot Detection.

The Cadillac Museum is presented in partnership with the Jefferson County Historical Society which manages The Jefferson County History Center, Scripture Rocks Heritage Park, and the Brady-Craig House and Margaret Johnson Archives on Jefferson Street. Located on Main Street, the History Center contains nine galleries and 12 exhibit areas totaling 9,000 square feet of exhibit space, a research library, a gift shop, and staff offices. Scripture Rocks Heritage Park, located on Route 28N near the Hazen exit of Interstate 80, is part of the JCHS plan to take history into the community.

Admission by donation only with all proceeds benefiting the Jefferson County Historical Society.

For more information please visit jchconline.org/events/ or greenbergcadillacmuseum.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.