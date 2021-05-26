EXPIRED – WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Clarion County
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 @ 01:05 PM
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Clarion County and the surrounding area.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 8:00 p.m. for the following counties:
ADAMS
ALLEGHENY
ARMSTRONG
BEAVER
BEDFORD
BLAIR
BRADFORD
BUTLER
CAMBRIA
CAMERON
CENTRE
CLARION
CLEARFIELD
CLINTON
COLUMBIA
CRAWFORD
CUMBERLAND
DAUPHIN
ELK
FAYETTE
FOREST
FRANKLIN
FULTON
GREENE
HUNTINGDON
INDIANA
JEFFERSON
JUNIATA
LACKAWANNA
LANCASTER
LAWRENCE
LEBANON
LUZERNE
LYCOMING
MCKEAN
MERCER
MIFFLIN
MONTOUR
NORTHUMBERLAND
PERRY
PIKE
POTTER
SCHUYLKILL
SNYDER
SOMERSET
SULLIVAN
SUSQUEHANNA
TIOGA
UNION
VENANGO
WARREN
WASHINGTON
WAYNE
WESTMORELAND
