2021 Mayfest Maybugs Announced

FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The 2021 Fryburg Mayfest Maybugs have been announced.

The first-place winners are Heath Smerker, son of Nate and Kelly Smerker, and Avarie Siegel, daughter of Brian and Stacy Siegel.

Second-place winners:

– Coleson Amsler, son of Jason and Tori Amsler



– Piper Amsler, daughter of Justin and Katie Amsler

Third-place winners:

– Kellar Ditz, son of Jerad and Misty Ditz

– Joanna Moore, daughter of Mike and Sara Moore

See this year’s Maybugs and Maybug Court in the Hometown Heritage Parade at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, in downtown Fryburg/Marble.

The Washington Township Community Association extends a “Thank You” to all the parents who entered their children in the Maybug contest and to the friends and family for voting (donating) for this year’s Maybugs.

