 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

2021 Mayfest Maybugs Announced

Thursday, May 27, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Shannon Brady

Screenshot 2021-05-26 204846 (3)FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The 2021 Fryburg Mayfest Maybugs have been announced.

The first-place winners are Heath Smerker, son of Nate and Kelly Smerker, and Avarie Siegel, daughter of Brian and Stacy Siegel.

Second-place winners:

– Coleson Amsler, son of Jason and Tori Amsler

– Piper Amsler, daughter of Justin and Katie Amsler

Third-place winners:

– Kellar Ditz, son of Jerad and Misty Ditz
– Joanna Moore, daughter of Mike and Sara Moore

See this year’s Maybugs and Maybug Court in the Hometown Heritage Parade at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, in downtown Fryburg/Marble.

The Washington Township Community Association extends a “Thank You” to all the parents who entered their children in the Maybug contest and to the friends and family for voting (donating) for this year’s Maybugs.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.