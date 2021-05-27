Fryburg Area Celebrating Bicentennial During Mayfest

FRYBURG, Pa. – As a direct descendant of the first Catholic pioneers in the Fryburg area, it is only fitting that Leon “Chappy” Eisenman will serve as the Grand Marshal for the Mayfest Parade that is taking place during area’s bicentennial celebration.

“Chappy” has been looking forward to the Fryburg Area’s bicentennial for many years and has collected memorabilia from the 1920 centennial.

At age 88, Chappy has boundless enthusiasm for the Fryburg area and its residents.

His daughter, Brenda Eisenman Agnello, told exploreClarion.com, “He has had some health problems this past year and I think knowing that he had the responsibility of being Grand Marshal for this event has given him something to look forward to. I think it has helped his recovery.”

One of Brenda’s family traditions is to go to the parade and watch her dad each year.

“He seems to know almost everyone in Fryburg. When he is on the float he is waving constantly, people are hollering back to him. I think he enjoys that. Then, this year getting to be the Grand Marshal is a real honor for him.”

History of Fryburg

As more and more Catholic families settled in the area, it became apparent that the settlement would need a permanent parish. The actual St. Michael Parish came into being in 1836 when a “church of logs” was blessed on the property of Jacob Eisenman by Bishop Kenrick of the Diocese of Pittsburgh.

Another family in Fryburg was the Kapps. The Eisenmans stayed with the Kapps until they were able to get a log cabin constructed. The Eisenman Family was the first Catholic family in what was known as Kapp’s Settlement. They were fortunate to spend the winter in a log cabin. With their arrival came the eventual arrival of many other German Catholic families including the Ditz who arrived five years later, Fasenmyer, and Denslinger families – just to name a few.

At some point, it was decided to permanently name the settlement “Fryburg” after Freiburg, Germany, the area where many of the settlers came from. This community of people settled in the Fryburg area because they were able to buy good fertile farmland. Many of the original family farms are still functioning today.

Brenda Agnello, who recently moved back to her hometown of Fryburg, highlighted why this town event is so important to her family.

“He (Chappy) is so proud to be from Fryburg and call the small town his home. He just thinks the best people in the world come from Fryburg.” Agnello noted.

The Centennial Statue

St. Michaels Church has a beautiful statue of Jesus outside which was originally made for the 1920 centennial. Every 100 years, they engrave another century passed, so far they have 1820, 1920, and 2020 engraved on the pedestal of the statue. Since COVID-19 restricted the community from a celebration last year, they are planning to rededicate the centennial statue on Sunday, May 30.

Bicentennial Celebration Set for Sunday, May 30

Fryburg Mayfest’s theme for 2021 is “Home Town Heritage.”

The town’s history dates back to 1815 when the first settlers Jacob and Walburga Eisenman sailed from Germany to the United States accompanied by five children. Walburga gave birth mid-ocean to a son she named Joseph, and they had six children total. Once, they arrived in the United States they came across Pennsylvania and purchased land in the Fryburg area because they heard rumors of “good opportunities.”

The year 1820 is marked as the “founding” of Fryburg and St. Michael Parish.

Fryburg Mayfest is a deep tradition festival passed through many generations for centuries. The Washington Township Community Association, a non-profit organization, is compiled of a group of dedicated people who formed the organization over 25 years ago to promote the heritage of the communities of Fryburg and Marble.

Although the community was excited to celebrate the 200 years of Fryburg in 2020, they had to cancel the festivities in mid-March when Governor Wolf shut down Pennsylvania. This year a lot of the existing restrictions are starting to be lifted, and the town is thrilled to celebrate the two events this Memorial Weekend: the Community Bicentennial Celebration and the Fryburg Mayfest.

The Bicentennial Celebration set for Sunday, May 30, will feature the following speakers: Brian D. Hale, Kevin D. Beichner, Tim McCloskey, Emily Weaver, and Brenda Eisenman Agnello.

– Brian D. Hale, author of Kapp’s Settlement, Topic: the Land, Timeline, and the Lutheran Settlers.

– Kevin D. Beichner, author of A Fryburg Collection, Topic: Fryburg through the Years.

– Tim McCloskey, Topic: the Ditz Family and the Washington House.

– Emily Weaver, Topic: the History of the Fasenmyers of Fryburg.

– Brenda Eisenman Agnello, Topic: Jacob and Walburga Eisenman, the first Catholic Family.

“I am hoping this event will encourage families to document and share their ancestor’s stories. I encourage everyone to write down their family stories, so we can pass them along to our children and grandchildren. If we don’t document these stories, they will be forgotten and gone forever,” Agnello commented.

For more information about the 2021 Fryburg Mayfest celebration and to see a complete schedule of the three-day event, visit: http://www.fryburgmayfest.com/.



RELATED:

2021 Mayfest Maybugs Announced

Fryburg Mayfest Kicks Off on May 28 With Fish Fry at Fryburg Sportsman’s Club, 5K Fun Run/Walk



Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.