A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 72. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 51. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

Friday – Showers, mainly after 8am. High near 63. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night – Scattered showers, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Scattered showers, mainly between 8am and 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Memorial Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

