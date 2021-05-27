Beverly Ann (Shoup) Summerville, 84, of Everett, PA, passed away quietly in her sleep on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Hamot Hospital in Erie, PA. Beverly had been a member of the Everett community since 1975.

Beverly was born on October 17, 1936, in Rimersburg, PA, the youngest of four children of the late Samuel F. and Cora (Mentzer) Shoup. Beverly is survived by son Sammy J. Summerville married to Adrienne, daughter Kelly A. Lavadie married to Ray; and five grandchildren: Christopher, Kayla, Anthony, Joseph and Steven. Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph E. Summerville, brothers Donald Shoup and James Shoup, and sister Dolores (Shoup) Mortimer.

Beverly was a graduate of Union Joint High School, Rimersburg, PA, Class of 1954. After graduating, she worked in her father’s insurance office. She met her future husband as she was leaving work one afternoon. She was united in marriage to Joseph in St. Richard’s Catholic Church, Rimersburg, PA, on August 25, 1956.

Beverly was employed as a secretary at Lamb Electric in Ohio, Owens-Illinois manufacturing in Brookville, Pennsylvania, General Motors Electromotive Division in Bedford, PA, and for thirteen years was the office manager of Suburban Real Estate in Bedford, PA. She retired in 1998.

Beverly was a gifted pianist and an artist. She enjoyed painting in oils and acrylics, and loved to pass the time knitting, crocheting, and sewing. She made beautiful quilts, many of which were gifted to friends and family. She was also an incredible cook and baker, and enjoyed throwing dinner parties and gatherings for close friends. Over the years she has passed along her many recipes to her friends, her children, and her grandchildren, who remember fondly times when their grandmother would make their favorite cookies, take them out for ice cream, or take them for donuts on a Saturday morning. Beverly enjoyed solving New York Times crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, and playing board games.

Beverly was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Everett. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star. She was a member of the Peaceful Quilters, and enjoyed traveling by bus to various quilt shops throughout Pennsylvania.

She will be greatly missed.

Donations in memory of Beverly may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Shriners Children’s Hospital.

A Memorial Service will be held for both Beverly and Joseph on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in the Chapel at Akers Funeral Home at 11:00 A.M. with Father Derek Fairman officiating.

Friends and Family will be received on Tuesday from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Burial will be held at the Everett Cemetery.

Arrangements by Akers Funeral Home, Inc., 299 Raystown Road, Everett, PA, 15537. Online condolences may be expressed at www.akersfuneralhome.com.

