Body of Missing Punxsutawney Man Found in Allegheny River

GILPIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Officials say the body of a Punxsutawney man who was reported missing on Saturday was found in the Allegheny River on Wednesday.

According to WTAE.com, the Armstrong County coroner confirmed the body of 38-year-old Nathan Lauer, of Punxsutawney (pictured above) was discovered in the Allegheny River in Gilpin Township.

The coroner reported an autopsy will be conducted and the incident remains under investigation by Kittanning-based State Police and the Armstrong Co. Coroner’s Office.

No additional details have been released.

Lauer was reported missing on Saturday, May 22, after a friend with whom he was camping became concerned.

Police say the friend related that he, Lauer, and another man were at a camp located on Upper Allegheny Drive in Gilpin Township, Armstrong County, and had been drinking through the night into the early morning hours. He then saw Lauer swimming in the river around 7:30 a.m.

The man told police he then went to bed for a short period of time, and when he awoke, Lauer and the other man were nowhere to be found.

Police were able to make contact with the other man, who reported he did not take Lauer home. Police were then unable to make contact with Lauer.

On Sunday, May 23, Gilpin Township Police K-9 unit, a Pennsylvania State Police helicopter, and divers were used to scan the area of the river where Lauer was last seen. However, they were unsuccessful in locating him.

