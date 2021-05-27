BREAKING NEWS: Interstate 80 Westbound Closed in Venango County

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 are closed in Venango County due to a multi-vehicle crash.

(Photo by Eric Weiser)

According to PennDOT, the highway is closed from Exit 35 (Route 308/Clintonville) to Exit 29 (Route 8/Barkeyville/Franklin).

A detour for westbound traffic wanting to access Route 8 will be posted using Exit 35 (Route 308/Clintonville).

The roadway is expected to reopen later today.

According to a representative of Venango County 9-1-1, they received a call reporting a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 westbound near the construction zone in the area of Exit 29 around 9:34 a.m.

Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department, Harrisville Volunteer Fire Company, and Superior Ambulance Service were dispatched to the scene.

Franklin-based State Police also responded to the scene.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

