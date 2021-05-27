 

C-L Softball Wins High-Scoring Thriller to Advance to District Finals

Thursday, May 27, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

Generic SoftballBig innings were the name of the game for C-L in a high-scoring 19-11 semifinal round win over Elk County Catholic.

C-L trailed 6-1 after two innings but responded with an eight-spot in the third to take the lead for good. The Lions took advantage of the Crusaders’ miscues in the frame, using four errors to put the pressure on. Two bases-clearing extra-base hits turned ECC’s errors into runs, as a Cassidy Makray double and Kendall Dunn triple drove in six of C-L’s eight runs in the huge inning.

Leading 10-6 after four, C-L scored three in the fifth and six in the sixth to pull away in the contest. Makray and Abby Knapp each had RBI singles in the fifth to give C-L a 13-6 lead, and the Lions tallied five hits and two walks in the sixth to further their advantage. The Crusaders started the seventh with a pair of singles, but Makray got the final three outs of the inning to advance C-L into the District Finals.

Makray led C-L at the dish, going 3-for-5 with a double, five RBI, and a run scored. Alyssa Wiant also had three hits for C-L, collecting four RBI in the process. Abby Himes, Dunn, and Regan Husted each had a pair of hits in the game. Makray secured the win for C-L, tossing 5 1/3 innings of five-run ball, allowing nine hits, and striking out four. Gabrielle Weisner had a huge game for ECC, going 4-for-4. Emily Mourer had two hits and four RBI for the Crusaders.

C-L will advance to the Class A District Finals, where they will face the winner of DuBois Central Catholic and Clarion.


