Charges Filed Against Sligo Man Accused of Breaking into Outbuilding

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a Sligo man who allegedly broke into an outbuilding to access a water valve at an apartment building in Clarion late last year.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 40-year-old Joshua Dale Best.

According to a criminal complaint, around 9:00 a.m. on November 2, 2020, Joshua Best used force to break into an outbuilding behind an apartment on South Second Avenue in Clarion, Monroe Township, to turn on a water valve that had been shut off due to an unpaid water bill.

The complaint states that Best also cut a hole in the drywall in the apartment to access the water valve from inside of the apartment without being seen entering the outbuilding.

Best was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 11:30 p.m. on May 22, on the following charges:

– Burglary – Not Adapted for Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 2

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 3

He remains free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on June 15 with Judge Schill presiding.

