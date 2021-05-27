Clarion Area Announces Commencement Speaker

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion Area High School has announced this year’s commencement speaker will be Patrick Crooks.

Born and raised in Clarion, Patrick Crooks is an alumnus and 2007 valedictorian of Clarion Area High School. He attended the Schreyer Honors College at Penn State University where he completed dual bachelor’s degrees in chemistry and philosophy in 2011. Patrick went on to continue his education at Columbia University in New York City, earning a master’s degree in bioethics in 2013.

After graduation, Patrick began his career in New York in the management consulting industry working with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to help improve the way they plan and conduct clinical trials.

Patrick currently works at IQVIA, a healthcare data, technology, and services organization. In his role as a product manager, he focuses on developing technology products and services to improve the patient experience in clinical research. Ultimately, his work aims to ensure that the voices of patients are being heard and incorporated into the drug development process.

After nearly ten years in New York City, Patrick recently relocated back to Clarion where he has been able to continue working remotely. In his spare time, he enjoys reading, traveling, spending time outdoors, and renovating his new fixer-upper home.

Clarion Area High School graduation is scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, at Veterans Memorial Park located at 421 Main Street in Clarion.

