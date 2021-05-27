Clarion County Housing Authority Reminds Residents of Emergency Rental Assistance Program
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Housing Authority is reminding county residents of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
The authority issued the following release regarding the rental assistance program:
The purpose of the program is to provide financial assistance for households that are directly or indirectly affected by COVID-19.
The following details are applicable:
– We can pay arrears of rent back to March 13, 2020.
– We can also pay for future rent in three months increments.
– We can assist with utility arrears and at-home energy costs, such as electricity, gas, water, sewer, trash, and fuel oil.
– We can also assist with other housing costs.
We’re encouraging people to reach out to us, and we’ll get the rental assistance on a case-by-case basis.
A landlord or a tenant can apply for the renter’s benefits. Landlords can apply on behalf of their tenants to get that process started.
Eligibility is based on: 2020 household gross income or household monthly gross income 30 days prior to date of application must be at or below 80 percent of the area. Individuals below $36,350.00 or a family of four at $51,900.00.
Applicants need to be Clarion County residents.
Interested people are encouraged to either give Clarion County Housing Authority a call at 814-297-8027 or 814-226-8910 ext. 115.
More information is available on our website www.clarionhousing.com.
Online applications can be found at https://www.compass.state.pa.us/.
