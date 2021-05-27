Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Turkey Cordon Bleu with Alfredo Sauce

Take a bite of tender and flavorful turkey!

Ingredients

8 slices part-skim mozzarella cheese

8 thin slices deli honey ham



8 turkey breast cutlets2 cups panko bread crumbs2 large eggs, lightly beaten1/2 cup all-purpose flour1/2 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon pepper1/4 cup canola oil1 jar (15 ounces) Alfredo sauce, warmed8 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Place one slice of mozzarella cheese and ham on each cutlet. Roll up each from a short side and secure with toothpicks.

-Place bread crumbs and eggs in separate shallow bowls. In another shallow bowl, combine flour, salt, and pepper. Dip turkey in flour mixture, eggs, then bread crumbs.

-In a large skillet, brown turkey in oil in batches. Place in a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Bake, uncovered, until turkey juices run clear, 20-25 minutes. Discard toothpicks.

-Spoon Alfredo sauce over turkey. Sprinkle with bacon and Parmesan cheese.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.