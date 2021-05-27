Construction of Solar & Wind Farms Regulated in Clarion County

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Two ordinances regulating the development of non-residential wind energy systems and non-residential solar energy systems in Clarion County were approved by commissioners at their most recent meeting.

(In this AP archive photo, Josh Smith of Scottish Heights Golf Club and Lodge, in Brockway, Pa., poses near two rows of solar panels that were installed at the course. AP Photo/The Courier-Express, Paul A. Wilson.)

“The ordinances outline certain things that you must do,” said Commissioner Ted Tharan. “It’s like when you’re building a house: There are certain things that you must do, such as set back from the adjacent property owner. There are height restrictions because of airport guidelines. So, if you get a project built, just like a coal mine when it costs too much to repair, some companies will just walk away from it and let it go back to tax claim.”

Copy of Solar Ordinance at https://cms9files.revize.com/clarioncountypa/Document%20Center/Department/Commissioners/Resolutions/2021/SOLAR%20Ordinance-FINAL%20w-%20signatures.pdf

Copy of Wind Ordinance at https://cms9files.revize.com/clarioncountypa/Document%20Center/Department/Commissioners/Resolutions/2021/WIND%20Ordinance-FINAL%20w-%20signatures.pdf

When such property goes into a repository, Clarion County is responsible for cleanup, according to Tharan.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen in 20 years and don’t know how long anything is going to last,” continued Tharan. “We don’t know if lithium leaks into the ground, what kind of cleanup will be needed – or if a propeller breaks off or anything else happens.

“We just want to make sure that the neighbors are protected.”

Commissioner Wayne Brosius asked people to keep in mind that this is for commercial purposes and will not affect anyone who wants to put up solar panels on their home.

Under public comments, Jamie Shropshire asked how many other counties are passing similar ordinances and if Clarion County had ever passed similar ordinances regarding the protection of the environment from the coal stripping and fracking industries.

“I don’t know if they ever did or not,” said Tharan. “That was long ago. That would have been back in the sixties or fifties. I don’t have a clue if we did anything ourselves. That’s all regulated by the state now. It takes forever to get permits for the bonding of the wells and everything for that. DEP has all kinds of regulations for that.”

Shropshire questioned if the ordinances would deter companies from investing in Clarion County.

“Any industry that produces energy, whether it’s oil, natural gas, or coal, can continue to harm the environment, the extraction, as well as the production,” said Shropshire.

“My concern with the ordinances are they going to deter the industry, the solar or wind industry, from investing in Clarion County.

“There may be some environmental costs, in the beginning, no doubt. But, when the energy is produced as clean energy, I think coal is on its way out. Natural gas seems to be the most popular thing currently, so you have the extraction and then the production of energy can cause a lot of pollution to the environment. Solar, I believe is clean once you get to that point.”

Tharan replied that the county is trying to encourage solar and wind energy.

“We’re not trying to discourage solar energy or wind energy. We’re trying to encourage it, but there’s got to be outlines for them to follow to do that because you want to protect that here. Someone can come in and buy that and clear cut it and put in solar panels. So, we can’t stop them from doing that if they own the land, but we want to protect their neighbor’s land. This gives them a clearer path.”

“In my own opinion, I don’t think it’s wrong with fracking, but that’s beside the point. That’s a horse of a different color – because there was profit to be made from natural gas – the regulations didn’t deter any businesses.

“With wind and solar, there are huge amounts of federal money being thrown at it. That’s what these developers are after is the money to build these solar and wind farms.

“A smart person that is going to lease the land is going to get an attorney to draw up a lease to protect their property and make them do the same thing as the ordinances, put up bonds and everything else. Without an ordinance, one of these companies will come in and buy a piece of property. There’s no guidance. They can do whatever they want. People will sell to them when they’re throwing that kind of money at you,” said Tharan.

Tharan added, “I don’t begrudge any landowner from leasing and getting millions of dollars from their property like they did in the Marcellus. That made a lot of millionaires in Clarion County whenever they leased their property that was never drilled.”

In terms of bonding for these projects, Kristy Amato, Clarion County Planning Director, said there is a process in the SALDO (Subdivision And Land Development Ordinance) – a bond that would be 110 percent of the costs of the improvements. If they don’t do those improvements, the municipality would have the ability to complete those. That’s how it works in our ordinance.

“The process would be like what they’re doing with these solar and wind ordinances…post the bond for the decommissioning of those facilities if they’re no longer in use,” said Amato.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.