Deer Creek Winery to Host Mommy & Me (Daddies, too!) Father’s Day Craft Event on May 30
Thursday, May 27, 2021 @ 12:05 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Join Deer Creek on Sunday for a special Father’s Day Craft event.
Tickets are still available for the Mommy & Me (Daddies too!) Father’s Day Craft event at Deer Creek Winery.
Every dad deserves to be reminded constantly how much they’re loved and what better way then a coffee mug he can take everywhere?! Assist your child in making a one-of-a-kind mug for dad to keep forever and enjoy a light snack and some coloring pages before you head home to bake your mug.
The event is scheduled from 11:00 a.m. to noon on Sunday, May 30.
Tickets are $10.00.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.
