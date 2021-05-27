Edward G. Henschel Jr, 90, of Marienville, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, at home.

He was born on November 23, 1930, in Rockville Center, NY to the late Edward G. and Natalie (Roper) Henschel.

In Ed’s earlier years, he graduated from Indian Lake High School, Indian Lake, NY. After graduating from high school, he attended Paul Smith College and earned a two-year degree. Then furthered his education by graduating from the University of Michigan with a bachelor’s degree in forestry. He married the love of his life, Katherine R. Raymond, on July 6, 1957, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Blue Mountain Lake, NY. She preceded him in death on April 3, 2015.

He enlisted in the United States Army on September 25, 1951, in Albany, NY. He served during the Korean War but was stationed state-side as a company clerk. He was honorably discharged as a Sergeant on November 4, 1959.

Once Ed was discharged from the military, he started his career as a forest ranger in Williamsport, PA. He then worked for the U.S. Forest Service in Middlebury, VT., Wytheville, VA., Indianapolis, IN., Murphysboro, IL., and Marienville, PA.

Ed was a man with many hobbies which include: following politics, reading the newspaper daily, enjoyed spending time walking in the outdoors and burning rubbish. He was a fan of the University of Michigan Wolverines and enjoyed attending the football games at Ann Arbor, MI. Ed also was a big fan of the professional teams in Pittsburgh. He liked to watch Indy car racing and attended the Indianapolis 500 for 40 years. Over all things, he put his family first. As his children were young, he would do things to brighten their day and lighten the moods by coming home dressed as Smokey the Bear.

Ed is survived by his four children: Gail A. Henschel of Erie, PA., Susan M. Henschel of Erie, PA., Edward G. Henschel III and his wife Barb of Darlington, MD., and Jeffrey R. Henschel and his wife Lynn of Milford, CT; a granddaughter Meghin Henschel and a great grandson Noah Henschel.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother Alan R. Henschel.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Sunrise In-Home Care (Katelyn, Harriet, and Will who have cared for Ed in his home), Clarion Forest VNA (especially Kathy Shank) who provided for his medical needs, and Ed’s neighbor Kathy. They would also like to thank Will for his dedication and devotion in the care of their father.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, June 21, 2021, at 10:30am at the Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper, PA. with the funeral service to follow at 11:00am with Rev. Randy Evans as officiant. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family at Blue Mountain Lake Cemetery in New York.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to ask that you plant a tree in Ed’s honor.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

