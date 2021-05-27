Featured Local Job: Direct Support Professionals

The Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties is now hiring Direct Support Professionals for the following positions:

Full-time Direct Support Professionals (Clarion and Venango Counties)

Part-time Direct Support Professionals (Clarion and Venango Counties)

Day shift Direct Support Professionals (Clarion and Venango Counties)

Evening shift Direct Support Professionals (Clarion and Venango Counties)

Block shift Direct Support Professionals (Clarion County Only)

Weekend block shift Direct Support Professionals (Clarion County Only)

Weekends only Direct Support Professionals (Clarion County Only)

Are you a dependable, compassionate, and energetic person that wants to advance their career by supporting people who experience disabilities in their homes and communities? Are you someone ready to try something new, something rewarding, and venture into a new career where you would be making a difference in someone’s life?

If so, you are welcomed to apply today at The Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties.

The Arc has excellent benefits, including:

Competitive starting wage of $12.50/hr!

Medical coverage for full-time employees.

Paid leave after probationary period.

Great mileage reimbursement.

Overtime available.

The opportunity to make a difference!

A qualified applicant must have the following:

High school diploma or equivalent

Acceptable clearances and drug screening

Must be 21 years of age or older

Must possess a valid Driver’s License and have reliable transportation

Must be willing to work a variety of shifts

Computer skills

If you are interested in working for The Arc please email your resume to [email protected] or call (814) 226-7033 Ext. 304 for more information.

The Arc is also doing open interviews at their office located at 1064 East Main St. Clarion, PA 16214, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.



