 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Franklin C. “Butch” Neely

Thursday, May 27, 2021 @ 07:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-zaDyTKYSoTW5cisv (1)Franklin C. “Butch” Neely, 61, of Rimersburg, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Saturday evening, May 22, 2021, at his home.

He was born on March 22, 1960, in Parker; son of the late Charles Neely and Velma Fair Harkless.

Butch graduated from Keystone High School. He worked at the former Dutch Pantry as a dishwasher up until he became disabled.

Butch attended the Carwick Wesleyan Church in Rimersburg.

He enjoyed fishing, working on tractors and cars, having cookouts, watching wrestling on television, and listening and playing music.

Butch is survived by his girlfriend, Amanda Best of Rimersburg; three daughters, Kirsten Wolff, Shealeen Neely, and Janae Neely, all of Mayport; his wife, Cindy Neely, also of Mayport; and one grandchild on the way. He is also survived by his two sisters, Pearl Pastilock of Clarion and Anna Marlene Summerville of Knox; a brother, Alfred Neely and his wife, Shilo, of Salem, OH; two step-sisters, Cheryl Best and Dana Best, both of Rimersburg; his close friends who treated him like a son, Ken and Debra Best of Rimersburg; numerous nieces and nephews, including a special nephew, Bryan Best; and his beloved dog, Chunky.

Butch was preceded in death by his parents; paternal grandparents, Frank and Edna Neely; and his maternal grandparents, Millard and Anna Fair.

The Burns Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. in Rimersburg is handling the arrangements. There will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.