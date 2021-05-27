Jared Francis “Jerry” Skinner, age 93, of New Bethlehem, passed away Tuesday morning, May 25, 2021, at Penn Highlands-DuBois.

Born July 31, 1927, in New Bethlehem, he was a son of the late Jared M. and Alberta Akins Skinner.

Jerry was a graduate of the New Bethlehem High School and Erie Business School and was a veteran of the United States Army.

He married the former Val Ley on July 16, 1955, and she survives.

Jerry owned B & J Truck Sales in Ford City and General Truck Sales and Skinner Pontiac, Buick, GMC both of New Bethlehem.

He was a member of the St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem, St. Charles Catholic Cemetery Board, Knights of Columbus Council 8538 and the Redbank Valley Park Board.

Jerry was a former member of the New Bethlehem Lions Club, former board member of the PA Truck Dealers Association and a former board member of the First Seneca Bank Board of Directors.

He was an avid golfer and enjoyed fly fishing.

Jerry loved playing cards and going to camp with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Val; four sons, Jared Skinner and his wife, Jeri, of Mayport; Sean Skinner and his wife, Carol, of New Bethlehem; Patrick Skinner and his wife, Beth, of Valencia, and Colin Skinner and his wife, Linda, of Hudson, Ohio, and seven grandchildren: Jordonna (KC), Holland (Benny), Elizabeth (Luke), Christina (Matt), Christian, Ethan and Nicholas.

Jerry is also survived by four great grandchildren: Camden, Chael, Ilah and Salem, and two sisters: Mary Belle Bardone of Virginia and Lorraine (Nello) Allori of Columbus, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Kevin; brother, Father Charles Skinner; infant brother, Joseph Skinner and a sister, Gladys Travis.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, at the St. Charles Catholic Church, 201 Washington Street, New Bethlehem. Father Samuel Bungo, parish priest, will officiate over the services.

Interment will follow in the St. Charles Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Jared F. Skinner to the St. Charles Catholic Church, 201 Washington Street, New Bethlehem, PA, 16242 or the Redbank Valley Area Public Library, 720 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA, 16242.

