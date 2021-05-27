Keystone SMILES Provides West Forest Students With ‘Field Trip in a Bag’

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – While this year’s Keystone SMILES’ AG Day at West Forest School District had to be canceled, students did not miss out.

(Pictured above: Front: Mary Lesko, Eliana Forker, Lillian Bawden, and Abbigail Summerville. Middle: Joshua Sampson, Reed Clark, Thomas Schettler, and AnnaBella Sebastian. Back: Reid Gatto, Lyra Stack, Alexzandrya Hunt, and Devin Stone)

The second-graders in Mrs. Brannon’s class had the field trip in a bag. Keystone SMILES sent all the activities to the second-grade classroom for the students to do during class or at home. Mrs. Brannon took a day to have the students complete each of the activities.

The day started with each child receiving a full backpack. The students explored the backpack and found the Safety T-shirt. Each student then put on the T-shirt as if they were going on a field trip.

The activities the student completed were making a grass seed growing head. The students put grass seed and soil in a nylon stocking then added a nose and eyes. At home, they will water the plant and watch it grow.

The students also made sun-safe bracelets. The bracelets have special beads that change colors when in the sun. This will remind the students to apply sunscreen.

Another activity was putting rice in a balloon to make a stress ball.

A first-aid pouch and supplies were included for the students to make a personal First Aid Kit. Also included was a tick kit and coloring activities to teach pet, gun, ear, and electricity safety.

It was a fun-filled day with so many safety activities for the students to practice before summer vacation.

