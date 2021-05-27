Moniteau Tops Curwensville, Clearfield Takes Class AAAA Baseball Crown: May 26 Baseball/Softball Playoff Scores Powered by Eric Shick Agency

May 26 Playoff scores and recaps.

Softball Recaps

C-L 19, Elk County Catholic 11

Big innings were the name of the game for C-L in a high-scoring 19-11 semifinal round win over Elk County Catholic.

C-L trailed 6-1 after two innings but responded with an eight-spot in the third to take the lead for good. The Lions took advantage of the Crusaders’ miscues in the frame, using four errors to put the pressure on. Two bases-clearing extra-base hits turned ECC’s errors into runs, as a Cassidy Makray double and Kendall Dunn triple drove in six of C-L’s eight runs in the huge inning.

Clarion vs. DuBois Central Catholic – Rescheduled to Thursday at 1:00 pm.

Moniteau 7, Curwensville 4

Despite being outhit ten to four, Moniteau capitalized on Curwensville’s miscues to secure a 7-4 semifinal round win. The Warriors scored four in the first and three in the fifth in the victory. while Curwensville scored all four of their runs in the sixth.

After a walk and single started the bottom of the first for Moniteau, an Abby Rottman groundout gave the Warriors a 1-0 lead. An error upped Moniteau’s lead to 2-0, and an Emma Covert double scored the Warriors’ third run of the opening frame. The Warriors took advantage of another error to score the fourth run of the opening inning. Moniteau opened up their lead to 7-0 in the fifth, using two more errors and an Autumn Stewart sacrifice fly to do the damage. Curwensville scored four in the sixth, including an inside-the-park home run by Mackenzie Wall, but the Golden Tide’s rally fell short.

Covert led Moniteau with a hit and two RBI, as well as two runs scored. Courtney Stewart pitched a complete game for the Warriors, receiving the win after allowing 10 hits and four runs, striking out eight. Joslynne Freyer had three hits for Curwensville in the loss. Fryer also pitched for the Golden Tide, allowing seven runs (two earned) in six innings of work.

Moniteau advances to play Keystone in the Class AA Championship Game.

Keystone 1, Johnsonburg 0

Natalie Bowser came up big for the Panthers once again, hitting a solo shot and pitching a complete game in Keystone’s 1-0 semifinal win over Johnsonburg.

The Panthers’ lone run of the game came via Bowser’s fourth-inning home run, one of Keystone’s four hits on the day. The game was incredibly tight overall, with both pitchers putting up dominant performances. Bowser took the win for Keystone, allowing four hits and two walks in seven innings, striking out 11. Julia Jones took the hard loss for Johnsonburg, striking out 11 and allowing four hits in six innings.

Baseball Recaps

Clearfield 2, St. Marys 1

Clearfield did just enough on offense to win a pitchers’ duel, emerging 2-1 victors over St. Marys to win the Class AAAA title. The Bison scored in the second and third innings, with M Bilotte working a bases-loaded walk in the second, and K Elensky scoring K Rumsky with an RBI groundout in the third. The Flying Dutch scored a run in the fourth, but H Dixon and Rumsky combined to lock down St. Marys to keep the lead and take the victory.

Dixon threw six strong innings for Clearfield, allowing one unearned run on four hits, striking out five. Rumsky secured the save, throwing a 1-2-3 seventh. Christian Coudriet took the loss on the mound for St. Marys despite allowing only six hits and two runs over seven innings of work, fanning seven.

Clearfield will advance to face the winner of D5 Champion Somerset and D8 Champion Carrick. Clearfield’s subregional contest will be played on June 2nd.

