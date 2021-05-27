Nelson L. Best, Jr., 64, a resident of 5 Diamond Street, Rouseville, died peacefully Thursday, May 20, 2021, in his home; following a period of declining health.

He was born July 25, 1956, in Franklin, a beloved son of Nelson L. Best, Sr. and the late Lois Burnett Best.

Nelson was a graduate of Cranberry High School, and attended the Computer Learning Network in Altoona.

He was owner/operator for more than 10 years of his own business, Best Painting in Altoona.

He was a longtime member of P.N.A. Lodge #905 in Oil City.

Nelson loved riding motorcycles, tinkering with his tools, the companionship of his beloved dog, Hershey and socializing with friends and family.

He was married August 16, 1983, to the former Sharon K. Spence. She preceded him in death on August 24, 2016.

Nelson is survived by his children: Nelson L. Best, III of Fresno, CA; Shyra Best-Fraunfelder and her husband, Timothy of Hubert, NC; and Mitchell L. Best and his wife, Sara of Cabot, Arkansas. Also surviving are three grandchildren: Michale and Cyrena Fraunfelder, and Ellianna Best.

Also surviving is his father, Nelson L. Best, Sr. of Oil City; a sister, Carol A. Bingle and her husband, Donald of Franklin; Gregory L. Best also of Franklin; and Wesley L. Best of Polk; also surviving is Nelson’s companion, Janet Wice; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to his beloved wife and mother, he was preceded in death by a sister, Pamela J. Hartle and by an infant brother.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Family and friends are invited to Nelson’s graveside interment, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Old Zion Cemetery at 10 AM.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in his name to his family in care of the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

