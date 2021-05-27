Pennsylvania Cable Network To Broadcast PIAA Track And Field Championships

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Cable Network (PCN) will be televising the 2021 PIAA Track and Field Championships from Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium on Friday, May 28th, and Saturday, May 29th.

(Article made possible by Dave McClaine)

PCN is carried on Clarion’s Xfinity/Comcast Channel 51. Their website also lists North Clarion Channel 10 / HD Channel 161

The broadcasts start at 9:00 AM on both Friday and Saturday. The Class AA Finals will take place on Friday, while the Class AAA will take place on Saturday.

