Plans for Clarion Area Graduation Parade Stymied by Construction

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Officials at Clarion Area School District had hoped to hold a Graduation Parade for the Class of 2021, but those plans were set aside due to local construction.

(Pictured: Clarion Area Class of 2020 at the Graduation Parade. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to a representative of Clarion Area School District, officials had been planning to have a Graduation Parade of the type held in 2020 for the previous graduating class.

The Clarion Area Class of 2020 Graduation Parade, held on Sunday, June 7, 2020, was supported by the Borough of Clarion, as well as C-93, exploreClarion.com, Clarion Borough Police Department, Clarion Borough Fire & Hose Company #1, and Clarion Hospital, in order to give students a special graduation experience under the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in place at the time.

While the 2020 event was a big success, the school was not permitted to hold a similar parade this year due to the ongoing construction in the local area.

PennDOT is currently working on the Walls Memorial Bridge (State Route 322 over the Clarion River) in Clarion Township and the construction zone has caused some back-ups into Clarion Borough.

Traffic on US 322 has also been affected by the ongoing work on Interstate 80 which includes weekend ramp closures as well as some lane closures.

While a parade will not be held this year, the Clarion Area High School graduation ceremony will be held at Veterans Memorial Park, located at 421 Main Street in Clarion. It is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. tonight, Thursday, May 27.

The speaker for this year’s commencement will be 2007 Clarion Area valedictorian Patrick Crooks, who currently works at IQVIA, a healthcare data, technology, and services organization, as a product manager.

