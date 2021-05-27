Rollover Crash Reported on Route 66

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A rollover crash was reported on State Route 66 in Limestone Township on Wednesday evening.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com a one-vehicle crash was reported around 5:49 p.m. on State Route 66 in the area of Limestone Road.

Limestone Township Volunteer Fire Company and Clarion Hospital Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

Clarion-based State Police also responded to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 6:58 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

