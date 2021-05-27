Special Events Set for This Weekend at Cook Forest State Park

COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Cook Forest State Park has announced several events set for this weekend.

Friday, May 28, 8:00 p.m.

Wildlife of Pennsylvania – Please bring your chairs and blankets and meet at the Ridge Camp Park Amphitheater to observe the many and varied animals that have called Pennsylvania home. (one-hour program)

Saturday, May 29, 9:00 a.m.

Lumber Living History Series: Bark Peeling & Square Timbers – Come meet the woodhick at the log landing area in the field near the Log Cabin Inn Environmental Learning Classroom as he prepares logs to square up for rafts to be floated downriver to market. (three-hour program)

Sunday, May 30, 12:30 p.m.

A Walk Through the Forest Cathedral – Please meet at the Log Cabin Inn Environmental Learning Classroom for an interpretive hike into the Forest Cathedral, a registered National Natural Landmark. Learn how to identify old-growth forest characteristics, and observe different types of environmental disturbance that are an integral part of old-growth forest ecosystems. (two-hour program)

Please note current COVID-19 CDC restrictions apply to all events and programs and all participants must register at the Park Office at (814-744-8407 or [email protected]

