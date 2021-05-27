State Police Calls: DUI Arrests

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Venus Man Faces DUI Charges

Around 8:06 p.m. on April 26, Franklin-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2015 Toyocar van on Main Street near Klein Street, in Oil City, Venango County, for a violation of the vehicle code.

Police say during the traffic stop, a known 23-year-old Venus man was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Charges are pending the results of a blood test.

Rimersburg Man Charged With DUI

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed the following charges against 57-year-old John Glenn Seybert, of Rimersburg, on May 24:

– DUI: General Impairment/Incapable of Driving Safely – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– DUI: High Rate of Alcohol (Bac.10 – <.16) 1st Offense, Misdemeanor - Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary - Fail To Keep Right, Summary - Careless Driving, Summary - Obedience to Traffic-Control Devices, Summary - Restrictions on Alcoholic Beverages, Summary - Reckless Driving, Summary A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on June 7 with Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller presiding. The charges stem from an incident that occurred in East Brady Borough on May 24.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.