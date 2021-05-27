Uckert and Bettwy Lead Strikers U15 Over Brookville

CLARION, Pa. – On Wednesday evening, the Clarion River Valley Strikers U15 coed soccer squad defeated Brookville 4-2 under the lights at Clarion County Park. The game was an even match-up, with both soccer teams sporting deep benches and equal firepower.

(Photo: Thomas Ukert Sizes Up a Shot)

The game began with much of the action played on both sides of the field as both teams tried to find weaknesses in midfield and defense. Clarion had the first break when midfielder Thomas Uckert deftly dribbled around several defenders, finding Brendan Bettwy who shot on goal for his first score. Bettwy’s second score came soon after when several Strikers tried to shoot and Bettwy’s shot found the back of the net, making the score 2-0.

As the defense held tough for the Strikers in the first half, goalkeeper Logan Bish saved 6 shots from finding paydirt with one save requiring a dive. Later in the half, Uckert worked feverishly dribbling down the field and decided to take a long shot and delivered. Uckert scored from 30 yards out over the glove of the Brookville keeper.

At halftime, Brookville made some adjustments by switching wings from both sides of the field. The speed on the Brookville offense exploited a chink in the armor of the Strikers defense, scoring to make the game 3-1. Clarion quickly got the goal back, as Uckert intercepted an attempted defensive clear and scored on a solo shot, making the game 4-1.

A handball was then called against the Strikers deep on the right side of the field. The Brookville wing took a low shot into the box and into the path of an awaiting undefended forward, who took an unfettered shot, making the game 4-2 Clarion.

Goalkeeper Bish made 7 more saves in the second half. As they say, the best defense is a strong offense, and Clarion forward JJ Wilson created several opportunities of her own late in the second half keeping the ball in the Brookville end. Her shots were stopped but nonetheless, her grittiness took the word tenacity to a new level.

The game ended 4-2 with the Strikers knowing they downed a formidable opponent in Lake Division play. The Strikers return to action next week.

