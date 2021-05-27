 

Union Freshman Smith Headed to PIAA State Track & Field Meet

Thursday, May 27, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-PlG270TCjotBelgHRIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Union High School Freshman, Hayden Smith, will be making his debut at the PIAA State Track & Field Meet on Friday.

(Photos courtesy of Hayden’s mother, Tressa Smith.)

Smith, just a first year Varsity Track & Field competitor, is headed to the State Track Meet for the first time in his career in the high jump.

smith 2

Jumping at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, Smith is seeded 4th with a 6’4″ jump. He is the only freshman seeded within the top 15 competitors. He recently won the District 9 High Jump Title with the 6’4″ jump.

This season, Smith also broke the Union High School high jump record previously set in 1985 with a jump of 6’5″.


