UPDATE: Interstate 80 Westbound Reopened in Venango County

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Venango County have reopened following a multi-vehicle crash earlier today.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

The roadway, which had been closed from Exit 35 (Route 308/Clintonville) to exit 29 (Route 8/Barkeyville/Franklin), is now open.

According to a representative of Venango County 9-1-1, they received a call reporting a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 westbound near the construction zone in the area of Exit 29 around 9:34 a.m.

Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department, Harrisville Volunteer Fire Company, and Superior Ambulance Service were dispatched to the scene.

Franklin-based State Police also responded to the scene.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Follow PennDOT’s northwest region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAErie or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/northwestregionpenndot.

