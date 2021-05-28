A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers, mainly after noon. High near 60. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then showers between midnight and 3am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3am. Low around 44. East wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday – Showers likely before 9am, then rain likely, mainly between 9am and 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 51. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain before 9pm, then a chance of showers after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday – A chance of showers, mainly before 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Memorial Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday – Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.