Friday, May 28, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers, mainly after noon. High near 60. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then showers between midnight and 3am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3am. Low around 44. East wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday – Showers likely before 9am, then rain likely, mainly between 9am and 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 51. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain before 9pm, then a chance of showers after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday – A chance of showers, mainly before 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Memorial Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday – Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 60%.


