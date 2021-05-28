 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Blue Cheese Pork Medallions

Friday, May 28, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This creamy sauce is kicked up by a notch of blue cheese!

Ingredients

1 pork tenderloin (1 pound)
2 teaspoons Montreal steak seasoning

2 tablespoons butter
1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese
1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley

Directions

-Cut pork into 12 slices; sprinkle with steak seasoning. In a large skillet, heat butter over medium heat. Add pork; cook, covered, until pork is tender, 3-5 minutes per side. Remove from pan; keep warm.

-Add cream to skillet; bring to a boil, stirring to loosen browned bits from pan. Cook until cream is slightly thickened, 2-3 minutes. Stir in cheese until melted. Serve with pork. Sprinkle with parsley.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with "Clarion County Recipe of the Day" as the subject. Also, we'd love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you're sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


