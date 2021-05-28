Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Blue Cheese Pork Medallions

This creamy sauce is kicked up by a notch of blue cheese!

Ingredients

1 pork tenderloin (1 pound)

2 teaspoons Montreal steak seasoning



2 tablespoons butter1/2 cup heavy whipping cream1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley

Directions

-Cut pork into 12 slices; sprinkle with steak seasoning. In a large skillet, heat butter over medium heat. Add pork; cook, covered, until pork is tender, 3-5 minutes per side. Remove from pan; keep warm.

-Add cream to skillet; bring to a boil, stirring to loosen browned bits from pan. Cook until cream is slightly thickened, 2-3 minutes. Stir in cheese until melted. Serve with pork. Sprinkle with parsley.

