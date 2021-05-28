Clarion Hospital Reports One New COVID-19 Case

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported one new positive COVID-19 case since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update May 28, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 5/27/2021: 13,489

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 11,419

Positives: 2,172

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 5/27/2021: 49,026

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 18,397

Positives: 3,920

Hospital Inpatients as of 5/28/2021, 9:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 0 patients. 0 suspected. 0 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 7 patients. 0 suspected. 7 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Vaccine:

– Vaccine is available to anyone 12 years old and above at Butler and Clarion Vaccine Clinics. Walk-ins welcome.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

