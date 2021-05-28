Clearfield Wins Class AAAA Softball Title, DCC Wins Pair: May 27 Baseball/Softball Playoff Scores Powered by Eric Shick Agency

May 27 Playoff scores and recaps.

(Archived Photo by Jared Bakaysa: Emma Hipps Led Clearfield to a Win)

Baseball Recaps

Johnsonburg 10, Moniteau 0 (5 Innings)

Johnsonburg used free rides, key hits, and strong pitching to best Moniteau, 10-0 in five innings. The Rams scored two in the first, four in the second, three in the fourth, and scored the decisive tenth run in the fifth. The Rams only had five hits in the game but used nine walks and four Moniteau errors to pull away with the game.

Camron Marcinak went 1-for-2 for Johnsonburg with three RBI and two runs scored. Dominic Allegretto reached base three times for the Rams, scoring three runs. Gabe Watts threw five scoreless innings, allowing only three hits and striking out seven.

The win advances Johnsonburg to the Class AA finals, where they will face off against Kane on Monday at Showers Field in DuBois.

Kane 6, Curwensville 1

Harley Morris delivered yet another gem for Kane, advancing the Wolves to the District 9 final after topping Curwensville, 6-1.

Morris allowed three hits and one run over seven innings, walking only two and striking out 10. His dominance paved the way for Kane to hit their way to victory, scoring three in the fifth and two in the sixth to break open a 1-1 game. A Morris double, an Andrew Jekielek triple, and Carson Whiteman sacrifice fly did the damage in the fifth, and Curtis Barner and Landon Darr each drove in runs in the sixth.

No player had more than one hit for Kane, but seven different players tallied hits in the game for the Wolves. Morris scored a team-high two runs for Kane.

Kane will to the Class AA finals, where they will face off against Johnsonburg on Monday at Showers Field in DuBois.

Elk County Catholic 10, Otto-Eldred 5

The Crusaders put together a strong offensive performance in a 10-5 win over Otto-Eldred to advance to the district finals. ECC tallied 10 hits and five walks in the win, including four doubles. ECC started off the game by scoring four in the first, with a two-RBI double by Joe Tettis highlighting the inning. Elk County Catholic would take a 7-4 lead into the fourth inning, and allowed one run the rest of the way to take the win.

Tettis had a strong game on the bump, taking the win after tossing six innings of three-hit, four-run ball, walking three, and striking out five. Luke Ginther and Jordan DePrator each had a pair of hits for ECC, while eight of nine Crusaders had hits in the game. Max Splain had a pair of hits for Otto-Eldred. Five errors also spelled doom for the Terrors, allowing the Crusaders to string together big innings.

ECC advances to an all-Catholic school showdown, as they face DCC for the Class A title.

DuBois Central Catholic 6, C-L 3

Scoring six runs in the first three innings alongside a solid pitching performance from Carter Hickman, Dubois Central Catholic defeated Clarion-Limestone 6-3 in a District 9 Class A semifinals.

Hickman worked 5 2/3 innings allowing three runs, one earned on five hits. He walked four and struck out seven. Kaden Brezenski pitched the final 1 1/3 innings not allowing a run on two hits.

Read the full recap by Steve Smail here.

Softball Recaps

Clearfield 3, St. Marys 1

Emma Hipps’ dominant two-way performance stole the show in Clearfield’s 3-1 4A Championship win over St. Marys. Hipps pitched a complete-game two-hitter, allowing one run and one walk, fanning 11. A seventh-inning Brianna Grotzinger home run was the lone blemish on Hipps’ scoresheet.

Hipps hit a home run of her own, a sixth-inning two-run blast that upped Clearfield’s lead to 3-0. Clearfield scored the other run of the game in the fourth, as an Olivia Bender double drove in Hipps, who reached base on an error. Kendall Young pitched an equally fantastic game for St. Marys, striking out 12 while allowing three runs and five hits in seven innings of work.

Clearfield advances to face District 5 Somerset in a sub-regional contest on June 1.

DuBois Central Catholic 12, Clarion 6

A nine-run sixth inning propelled DuBois Central Catholic into the Class A District Finals, triumphing 12-6 over Clarion.

The Cardinals trailed 6-3 going into the inning before scoring nine to break the game open. C Busatto had four hits for DCC, while Madison Hoyt added three hits and three RBI for the Cardinals. Shyanne Lundy hit a key three-run home run as well for DCC.

Morgan Tyler picked up the win in the circle, tossing seven innings of nine-hit, six-run ball, striking out 14. Brenna Campbell had three hits in the loss, while Kylee Beers hit a three-run home run in the fourth. Payton Simko took the loss, giving up 12 runs on 19 hits, striking out six.

Read the full recap here.

