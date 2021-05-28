D9 Athletes Take Home 21 Medals at AA State Track and Field Championships

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. – D9’s best track and field athletes put together a strong showing at the AA State Championships, bringing home 21 medals.

In the Girls’ Championships, Punxsutawney’s Olivia Roberts medaled in the 1600m, placing sixth. Johnsonburg’s Chloe Trumbull also medaled, placing fifth in the 300m hurdles. C-L’s Brooke Kessler medaled in the long jump, placing eighth, while Punxsutawney’s Mackenzie Martin and Coundersport’s Roz Page medaled in the shot put, placing seventh and sixth respectively. Karns City’s Ashley Fox shattered her season-high to finish fifth in the javelin.

In the Boys’ Championships, Coudersport’s Cale Ayers finished in second place in the shot put for D9’s best showing of the day. Karns City’s Nathan Waltman medaled in seventh place in the same event. Cranberry’s Cam Russell finished third in the triple jump, while Ryli Burritt placed fifth in the same event. Punxsutawney’s Tyler Elliott took third in the 300m hurdles and fourth in the 110m hurdles. Jack Krug medaled with an eighth-place finish in the 200m dash, while also taking part in Brookville’s eighth-place finish in the 4x100m relay alongside Hunter Geer, Kyle MacBeth, and Jace Miner.

Kane took the other team medal for D9, finishing fourth in the 4x400m race, with Jack Bell, Josh Buhl, Josh Greville, and Zuke Smith making up the squad. Smith also medaled in the long jump, taking fourth, while Greville took fifth in the pole vault. Punxsutwawney’s Aiden McLaughlin finished seventh in the 3200m run, while Johnsonburg’s RJ Miller medaled with a seventh-place performance in the high jump. Redbank’s Cam Wagner took fourth in the discus, while Moniteau’s David Stamm took eighth in the javelin.

