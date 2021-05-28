 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Donald L. “Don” English Sr.

Friday, May 28, 2021 @ 07:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-W7t2haDB7gZFlNwz (1)Donald L. “Don” English Sr., 89, of Brookville, PA, died at his home on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

Don was born on December 2, 1931, in Cowansville, PA, to the late Donald David and Lilian (Ridley) English.

As a young man, he served in the United States Navy and was a Korean War veteran. Don worked as a carpenter for the Santa Fe Railroad and Clarion University. He was a longtime member of the Brookville Presbyterian Church and a past Master of Hobah Lodge No. 276.

Don is survived by his wife of fifty-eight years, Jean; two sons, Donald (Kathleen) English Jr. of Westphalia, MI, and James (Krista) English of Forth Worth, TX; five grandchildren, Kimberly, Evan, Jade, Amelia, and Graham; one brother, Richard (Barbara) English of Levelland, TX; two sisters, Norma Bellamy of Bastrop, TX, and Shirley Camp of Tucson, AZ; brother-in-law, Edward (Pauline) Kelso of Brookville, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in passing by three brothers, Ralph, Jack, and Bob; and one sister, Janie Healy.

Services will be held privately with full military honors rendered by the Brookville Area Honor Guard. Interment will take place at the Brookville Cemetery, Brookville, Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Brookville Presbyterian Church or to the Brookville Cemetery Association. Arrangements have been entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA, 15825.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.