Donald L. “Don” English Sr., 89, of Brookville, PA, died at his home on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

Don was born on December 2, 1931, in Cowansville, PA, to the late Donald David and Lilian (Ridley) English.

As a young man, he served in the United States Navy and was a Korean War veteran. Don worked as a carpenter for the Santa Fe Railroad and Clarion University. He was a longtime member of the Brookville Presbyterian Church and a past Master of Hobah Lodge No. 276.

Don is survived by his wife of fifty-eight years, Jean; two sons, Donald (Kathleen) English Jr. of Westphalia, MI, and James (Krista) English of Forth Worth, TX; five grandchildren, Kimberly, Evan, Jade, Amelia, and Graham; one brother, Richard (Barbara) English of Levelland, TX; two sisters, Norma Bellamy of Bastrop, TX, and Shirley Camp of Tucson, AZ; brother-in-law, Edward (Pauline) Kelso of Brookville, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in passing by three brothers, Ralph, Jack, and Bob; and one sister, Janie Healy.

Services will be held privately with full military honors rendered by the Brookville Area Honor Guard. Interment will take place at the Brookville Cemetery, Brookville, Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Brookville Presbyterian Church or to the Brookville Cemetery Association. Arrangements have been entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA, 15825.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

