Donald L. Jones, 91, of Franklin, passed on peacefully to his heavenly home early in the morning of Thursday, May 27, 2021. Don was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend.

Born November 14, 1929, in Oil City, he was the son of the late Harold F. Jones, Sr. and Hazel Smith Douglas-Jones. He attended Oil City High School, where he graduated in 1948. On November 18, 1950, he married the love of his life, Donna L. Irwin, at the Presbyterian Church of Winchester, VA. She preceded him in death.

From an early age, Don possessed a distinguished intellect and practically unrivaled work ethic. He began his career in machining at Oil City Machine and Tool Co. in Reno, PA, where he worked until he and his business partner, Jim Donze, founded Venango Machine Products in 1964. Don later became owner and president of the business and held that role until the time of his retirement. Don’s devotion to his family and love of travel were central throughout his life. He obtained a private pilot’s license in the 1970s and extensively enjoyed the ownership of his own plane for many years thereafter. Don and Donna made numerous trips throughout their life together to Gettysburg, Cook Forest, Atlantic City, Sanibel Island, FL and more.

Don will be affectionately remembered amongst family, friends, and colleagues for his whistling, as well as never saying, “Goodbye” but rather, “So long for now.”

In his spare time, Don took pleasure in mowing his lawn, riding a bicycle, strolling the beaches of Sanibel, walking the battlefields of Gettysburg, and cheering on all players at an innumerable amount of little league baseball games. Furthermore, he was never known to turn down a competitive round of Shuffleboard, a good Martini or a dish of ice cream.

Together with his wife, Don was known for his giving spirit and discrete acts of philanthropy. He was a dedicated and active member of the Galloway United Methodist Church. In addition, he was also highly respected by many of his family and friends for his profound expertise in history, namely the Civil War and the Battle of Gettysburg.

Left to cherish Don’s memory are three sons, Dan L. Jones and his wife, Cookie, of Anderson, SC, Dale L. Jones and his wife, Sonya, and Donald L. Jones and his wife, Annette, all of Franklin; his daughter, Debby L. Irwin and her husband, Alvin, of Franklin; his daughter-in-law, Carol Jones, of Franklin; and his ten grandchildren, Matthew Jones of Cleveland, OH, Danielle Little and husband, Billy, of Anderson, SC, Dale Jones and wife, Amy, of Franklin, Jason Jones and wife, Heather, of Utica, Alvin Irwin of Palmetto, FL, Cole Irwin of Franklin, Cayla Jones of Phoenix, AZ, Carli Kenyon and husband, Brandon, Nicole Jones, and Cortney Jones, all of Franklin.

Don is further survived by his twelve great-grandchildren, Harvest, Ansley, and Caelyn, Dawson and Conner, Lindsey and Drew, Austin, Brionna, Jordan, Zy’ere, and Landon. Don was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his son, Duane L. Jones; his brothers Harold Jones Jr., William Jones, and Paul Douglas; his sisters, Ethyl Johnston, Irma Golden, Anita Burt, and Jeanine Lindquist, and his step-mother, Audrey Jones. He is survived by his sister, Judith Ream, of Franklin.

Don’s family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to all staff of Oakwood Heights for their compassion, care, and support for Don during his time as a resident there.

In accordance with Don’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Burial will be private.

Memorial contributions can be made in Don’s honor to Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, St. Jude’s, or the Shriners. You are also cordially invited to simply be kind to a stranger and “pay it forward” in honor of Don and Donna’s legacy.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

