Fryburg Mayfest Kicks Off Today with Fish Fry, 5K Run/Walk

FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Check out the 30th annual Mayfest Festival Schedule, with events for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Mayfest Festival Friday, May 28, Schedule

4:00-8pm Fish Fry

6:00pm Registration of 5K Run/ Walk



7:00pm 5K Run/Walk

Mayfest Festival Saturday, May 29, Schedule

Hayrides throughout the day can transport you to and from events. Local yard sales will be held throughout the area.



9:00am Craft Show

9:00am Rummage and Bake Sale

9:00am-3:00pm FREE Entertainment: Inflatable Games, Bungee Jump, and other free entertainment.

10:00am Dragon Fly Balloon Artist, Tattoos, and Marty’s Bubblegum Machine

10:00am-2:00pm Kids Games: sign up for FREE Kids Raffle, Winners Announced at the Tailgate Party!

10:00am-2:00pm Touch-A-Truck

10:00am-1:00pm Tractor Show, Bruce Wilson Memorial Car Cruise, and Motorcycle Show

11:00am Fryburg Church Tour

11:00am Wild World of Animals Show

12:00pm Honor Flag Presentation

12:00pm Music

12:30pm Dino ROAR Show

1:30pm Wild World of Animals Show

3:00pm Hometown Heritage Parade

After Parade Dino ROAR Show

6:00-9:00pm Family Tailgate Party

9:00pm Band

Dusk Fireworks Presented by Rizers

Festival Sunday, May 30, Schedule

Fryburg’s Bicentennials Celebration 1820-2020

10:30am Bicentennial Mass

11:00am Bouncy Houses, Crafts, Food Vendors

12:00pm Dedication of St. Michael Statue

12:00pm-1:00pm Box Lunches and Settling of Attendees

1:30pm Bicentennial Speaker Series

4:00pm Cemetery Walk Highlighting Early Points of Interest

6:00-9:00pm Wrangle Band

8:00pm-12:00am Midnight Breakfast Montana’s Café

The schedule is subject to change.

Check for updates at fryburgmayfest.com.

