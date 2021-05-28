Fryburg Mayfest Kicks Off Today with Fish Fry, 5K Run/Walk
FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Check out the 30th annual Mayfest Festival Schedule, with events for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Mayfest Festival Friday, May 28, Schedule
4:00-8pm Fish Fry
6:00pm Registration of 5K Run/ Walk
Mayfest Festival Saturday, May 29, Schedule
Hayrides throughout the day can transport you to and from events. Local yard sales will be held throughout the area.
9:00am Craft Show
9:00am Rummage and Bake Sale
9:00am-3:00pm FREE Entertainment: Inflatable Games, Bungee Jump, and other free entertainment.
10:00am Dragon Fly Balloon Artist, Tattoos, and Marty’s Bubblegum Machine
10:00am-2:00pm Kids Games: sign up for FREE Kids Raffle, Winners Announced at the Tailgate Party!
10:00am-2:00pm Touch-A-Truck
10:00am-1:00pm Tractor Show, Bruce Wilson Memorial Car Cruise, and Motorcycle Show
11:00am Fryburg Church Tour
11:00am Wild World of Animals Show
12:00pm Honor Flag Presentation
12:00pm Music
12:30pm Dino ROAR Show
1:30pm Wild World of Animals Show
3:00pm Hometown Heritage Parade
After Parade Dino ROAR Show
6:00-9:00pm Family Tailgate Party
9:00pm Band
Dusk Fireworks Presented by Rizers
Festival Sunday, May 30, Schedule
Fryburg’s Bicentennials Celebration 1820-2020
10:30am Bicentennial Mass
11:00am Bouncy Houses, Crafts, Food Vendors
12:00pm Dedication of St. Michael Statue
12:00pm-1:00pm Box Lunches and Settling of Attendees
1:30pm Bicentennial Speaker Series
4:00pm Cemetery Walk Highlighting Early Points of Interest
6:00-9:00pm Wrangle Band
8:00pm-12:00am Midnight Breakfast Montana’s Café
The schedule is subject to change.
Check for updates at fryburgmayfest.com.
RELATED:
Fryburg Area Celebrating Bicentennial During Mayfest
2021 Mayfest Maybugs Announced
Fryburg Mayfest 2021 Tractor Show Set for May 29
Bruce Wilson Memorial Car Cruise Set for May 29
Mayfest 5K to Be Held in Honor of Samantha Schmader for Her Musical Service Within the Community
Fryburg Mayfest Kicks Off on May 28 With Fish Fry at Fryburg Sportsman’s Club, 5K Fun Run/Walk
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.