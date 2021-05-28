 

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Fryburg Mayfest Kicks Off Today with Fish Fry, 5K Run/Walk

Friday, May 28, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Shannon Brady

Mayfest raceFRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Check out the 30th annual Mayfest Festival Schedule, with events for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Mayfest Festival Friday, May 28, Schedule

4:00-8pm Fish Fry
6:00pm Registration of 5K Run/ Walk

7:00pm 5K Run/Walk

Mayfest Festival Saturday, May 29, Schedule
Hayrides throughout the day can transport you to and from events. Local yard sales will be held throughout the area.

9:00am Craft Show
9:00am Rummage and Bake Sale
9:00am-3:00pm FREE Entertainment: Inflatable Games, Bungee Jump, and other free entertainment.
10:00am Dragon Fly Balloon Artist, Tattoos, and Marty’s Bubblegum Machine
10:00am-2:00pm Kids Games: sign up for FREE Kids Raffle, Winners Announced at the Tailgate Party!
10:00am-2:00pm Touch-A-Truck
10:00am-1:00pm Tractor Show, Bruce Wilson Memorial Car Cruise, and Motorcycle Show
11:00am Fryburg Church Tour
11:00am Wild World of Animals Show
12:00pm Honor Flag Presentation
12:00pm Music
12:30pm Dino ROAR Show
1:30pm Wild World of Animals Show
3:00pm Hometown Heritage Parade
After Parade Dino ROAR Show
6:00-9:00pm Family Tailgate Party
9:00pm Band
Dusk Fireworks Presented by Rizers

Festival Sunday, May 30, Schedule
Fryburg’s Bicentennials Celebration 1820-2020

10:30am Bicentennial Mass
11:00am Bouncy Houses, Crafts, Food Vendors
12:00pm Dedication of St. Michael Statue
12:00pm-1:00pm Box Lunches and Settling of Attendees
1:30pm Bicentennial Speaker Series
4:00pm Cemetery Walk Highlighting Early Points of Interest
6:00-9:00pm Wrangle Band
8:00pm-12:00am Midnight Breakfast Montana’s Café

The schedule is subject to change.

Check for updates at fryburgmayfest.com.

51424825_2787536387930989_1274606316173656064_n

