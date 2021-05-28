 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Jordan Kirstie Heckathorn

Friday, May 28, 2021 @ 07:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-0jZLOJ5OLspFC (1)Jordan Kirstie Heckathorn, 33 of Marienville, PA, died on May 24, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital.

Born in Somerset, PA, on December 29, 1987, she was the daughter of James Fazenbaker and and Crystal (Groff) Lung.

Jordan never left the house without her hair, makeup and her nails properly done. To most she was known as and proud to be a “girly girl”. She enjoyed listening to music and riding with her husband on his Harley Davidson but most of all, she loved her family.

In addition to her parents her memory will be cherished by her loving husband, Ferdinand Heckathorn; her children: Rieland, Ella, Noah, Eden, Ferdinand and Josie; her brother, David Fazenbaker; her father-in-law, Robert Lawson, Jr and his wife, Alice; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is further survived by her step-father, Jason Lung; her step-mother, Tonya Fazenbaker; and her extended family.

As per the family’s wishes, no public viewing will be observed. A Celebration of Jordan’s life will be announced at a later date.

To send cards, online condolences or for general information, friends and family are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.