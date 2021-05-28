Jordan Kirstie Heckathorn, 33 of Marienville, PA, died on May 24, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital.

Born in Somerset, PA, on December 29, 1987, she was the daughter of James Fazenbaker and and Crystal (Groff) Lung.

Jordan never left the house without her hair, makeup and her nails properly done. To most she was known as and proud to be a “girly girl”. She enjoyed listening to music and riding with her husband on his Harley Davidson but most of all, she loved her family.

In addition to her parents her memory will be cherished by her loving husband, Ferdinand Heckathorn; her children: Rieland, Ella, Noah, Eden, Ferdinand and Josie; her brother, David Fazenbaker; her father-in-law, Robert Lawson, Jr and his wife, Alice; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is further survived by her step-father, Jason Lung; her step-mother, Tonya Fazenbaker; and her extended family.

As per the family’s wishes, no public viewing will be observed. A Celebration of Jordan’s life will be announced at a later date.

To send cards, online condolences or for general information, friends and family are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

