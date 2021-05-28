Keystone High School Announces 2021 Valedictorian, Salutatorian

KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Keystone High School has announced the valedictorian and salutatorian for the Class of 2021.

Valedictorian – Corinne Lloyd

Corinne is the daughter of Erin Lloyd and Aaron Lloyd.

Corinne has been a member of the music program at Keystone, participating in band, choir, marching band, select ensemble, and musicals. She has participated in soccer and track and field, as well.

Other extracurricular activities include being a member of the Student Government Association, National Honor Society, and the Clarion County Youth Council. She also serves as the co-secretary for the Class of 2021.

Corinne plans to attend Chatham University for a master’s degree in psychology and a minor in sustainability. She hopes to one day become a psychologist.

Salutatorian – Danae Hurrelbrink

Danae is the daughter of Dan and Jayme Hurrelbrink.

While at Keystone, Danae was a member of the basketball, track and field, and volleyball teams. Danae is a member of the National Honor Society at Keystone and also serves on the Student Government Association.

Danae plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Dental Medicine for Dental Hygiene.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.