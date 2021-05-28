 

Keystone High School Announces 2021 Valedictorian, Salutatorian

Friday, May 28, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Keystone-Sal-Val-2021KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Keystone High School has announced the valedictorian and salutatorian for the Class of 2021.

Valedictorian – Corinne Lloyd

041_LLOYD_CORINNE_01

Corinne is the daughter of Erin Lloyd and Aaron Lloyd.

Corinne has been a member of the music program at Keystone, participating in band, choir, marching band, select ensemble, and musicals. She has participated in soccer and track and field, as well.

Lloyd,-Corinne

Other extracurricular activities include being a member of the Student Government Association, National Honor Society, and the Clarion County Youth Council. She also serves as the co-secretary for the Class of 2021.

Corinne plans to attend Chatham University for a master’s degree in psychology and a minor in sustainability. She hopes to one day become a psychologist.

Salutatorian – Danae Hurrelbrink

032_HURRELBRINK_DANAE_01

Danae is the daughter of Dan and Jayme Hurrelbrink.

While at Keystone, Danae was a member of the basketball, track and field, and volleyball teams. Danae is a member of the National Honor Society at Keystone and also serves on the Student Government Association.

Hurrelbrink,-Danae

Danae plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Dental Medicine for Dental Hygiene.


