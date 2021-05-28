 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Linda L. Lerch

Friday, May 28, 2021 @ 07:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-CNZVrWmFaPhzClLinda L. Lerch, 72, of Clarion, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.

She was born in Brookville, PA, on July 18, 1948, to the late Chester and Audrey (Miller) Greenawalt.

Linda graduated from Redbank High School. She married Eugene M. Lerch on September 28, 1980, at the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church; he survives.

In her younger years she had worked at the Clarion County Courthouse, Johnny Garneau’s Golden Spike Restaurant, and H & R Block. She began to work for PennDOT in Marianne in 1978 as a secretary and was currently still employed there.

Linda was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Clarion, PA. where she was an elder and a deacon. She enjoyed making the communion bread for church. She was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star and the Cook Forest Sawmill Theatre. Linda took pleasure in theatre and shopping in her spare time. She especially enjoyed going to auctions with her husband Gene.

In addition to her husband Gene, she was survived by a brother, Sidney Greenawalt of Moline, IL.; a sister-in-law, Betty Frampton and her husband Tom, of Clarion, PA, and a niece, Terri Kemmer and her husband Neil, of Clarion, PA.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her in-laws, Francis and Arlene Lerch and a nephew, Greg Frampton.

Friends and family will be received on Monday, May 31, 2021, from 2:00pm to 4:00pm and 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper, PA.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 11:00am at the funeral home with Pastor Paul Able, as officiant. Interment will take place at Miola Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in her honor to the Cook Forest Sawmill Center for the Arts, PO Box 180, Cooksburg, PA, 16217.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.