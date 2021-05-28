Linda L. Lerch, 72, of Clarion, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.

She was born in Brookville, PA, on July 18, 1948, to the late Chester and Audrey (Miller) Greenawalt.

Linda graduated from Redbank High School. She married Eugene M. Lerch on September 28, 1980, at the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church; he survives.

In her younger years she had worked at the Clarion County Courthouse, Johnny Garneau’s Golden Spike Restaurant, and H & R Block. She began to work for PennDOT in Marianne in 1978 as a secretary and was currently still employed there.

Linda was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Clarion, PA. where she was an elder and a deacon. She enjoyed making the communion bread for church. She was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star and the Cook Forest Sawmill Theatre. Linda took pleasure in theatre and shopping in her spare time. She especially enjoyed going to auctions with her husband Gene.

In addition to her husband Gene, she was survived by a brother, Sidney Greenawalt of Moline, IL.; a sister-in-law, Betty Frampton and her husband Tom, of Clarion, PA, and a niece, Terri Kemmer and her husband Neil, of Clarion, PA.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her in-laws, Francis and Arlene Lerch and a nephew, Greg Frampton.

Friends and family will be received on Monday, May 31, 2021, from 2:00pm to 4:00pm and 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper, PA.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 11:00am at the funeral home with Pastor Paul Able, as officiant. Interment will take place at Miola Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in her honor to the Cook Forest Sawmill Center for the Arts, PO Box 180, Cooksburg, PA, 16217.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

