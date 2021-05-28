One Vehicle Crash Reported on Stoney Lonesome Road

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A one-vehicle crash was reported on Stoney Lonesome Road in Monroe Township on Thursday afternoon.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com a one-vehicle crash was reported on Stoney Lonesome Road around 1:20 p.m. on Thursday, May 27.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company 1 and Clarion Hospital Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

Clarion-based State Police also responded to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 2:28 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

