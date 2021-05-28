 

Over 60 Pounds of Cocaine and Fentanyl Seized During Traffic Stop on I-80

Friday, May 28, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

policeWOLF CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Over 60 pounds of cocaine and fentanyl was seized during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near the Mercer-Venango border on Wednesday.

Around 10:59 a.m. on May 26, Mercer-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2006 Infiniti near the 24 mile-marker on Interstate 80 eastbound, in Wolf Creek Township, Mercer County, for traffic violations.

Police say during the course of the investigation, 29 kilograms (63.8 pounds) of cocaine and fentanyl were located in hidden compartments within the vehicle.

According to police, the two occupants, identified as 44-year-old Alvaro Elenes and 26-year-old Gabriel Garcia, both of Los Angeles, California, were subsequently arrested and are being held in the Mercer County Jail.

Court documents indicate Elenes and Garcia were arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge D. Neil McEwen at 10:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m., respectively, on the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (two counts)
– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

They both remain lodged in the Mercer County Jail on $500,000.00 each monetary bail.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on June 16 with Judge McEwen presiding.


