Raymond Anthony “Sam” Lauer, age 94, died peacefully at his home in Seneca on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, following an extended period of declining health.

He was born on October 14, 1926, to the late Albert and Agnes (Hartle) Lauer.

He was a graduate of the Cranberry High School Class of 1944 and spent his entire life in the Oil City area except for his service in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II, where he served with the Pacific and Caribbean Divisions of the Air Transport Command.

Following his discharge from the military in 1946, he married the late Marjorie Thayer. He then went to work for Louis Kraft as a heavy equipment operator, and devoted his life to providing for his family.

He is survived by three children: Linda Lauer and partner Karen Fesler of Bath, New Hampshire; Michael Lauer and wife Susan of Pineville, South Carolina; and Debra Hatzel and husband Jim of Colorado Springs, Colorado; plus four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is also survived by his companion of over 45 years, Jane Myers, and he was a special “grandfather and father” to Jane’s children, Mary K. Serafin, Gary Myers, Robin Slater, and Harold Myers and her many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his brothers William (“Jim”) and Leo and his sisters Helen (Smith), Mary (Morrison), Betty (Weaver), and Joann (Cunningham).

Ray was an avid fisherman and loved stock car racing and tinkering in his garage. For years, he and his son Michael travelled to Florida for the Daytona 500, and he and Jane had a small winter home near Ocala, Florida for many years. After he retired, he taught himself to play the organ and enjoyed entertaining members of the Oil City Senior Center and Cranberry Place.

In addition to playing the organ, he volunteered at the center until last year and served as Treasure for many years. He was a big man with a big heart, as evidenced by the many homeless or abandoned cats and dogs that found shelter, food, and lots of love when Ray took them in and gave them a home.

In accordance with Ray’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. A private interment of the remains at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in the Punchbowl Crater in Honolulu, Hawaii is planned.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

