Robert V. Deeter Sr., 68, of Cooperstown, PA, passed away Wednesday May 26, 2021, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie after a sudden illness.

Born April 23, 1953, in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Clifford & Dorothy Hynes Deeter.

Robert was a 1971 graduate of Oil City High School.

He entered the United States Army in April of 1978 and was honorably discharged July 31, 1992, retiring after 21 years of service. He was a Airplane Mechanic.During his time in the military, he did tours of Panama, Korea and Germany as well as a tour of Saudi Arabia where he served during Desert Storm. He was awarded the Army Service Ribbon/NCO, 3 Professional Development Ribbons, Army Good Conduct Medal with 7 clusters, National Defense Medal with Bronze Star, Overseas Service Ribbon and Army Commendation Medal and Army Achievement Medal and the Saudi Kuwait Liberation Medal.

Robert was the owner/operator of Franklin Aircraft Services at the Franklin Airport.

He enjoyed casino trips and spending time with his grandchildren.

Mr. Deeter was married on Oct. 12, 1996, to the former Mary Kay Myers and she survives along with two children, Bobby Deeter & his wife Sabrina of York, and Laura Cota & her husband Tony of CA; two step children, Jesse Kay & his wife Candace of Titusville, and Michael Kay & his wife Breann of Cranberry; 13 grandchildren, Lily, Evie, Megan and Carly Cota, Alex & Zane Deeter, Evan, Aliah, Summer, Conner, Caleb, Ryan and Sophia Kay.

He is also survived by four sisters, Ruth Sobrowski of Oil City, Pam Hughes of FL, Donna Kifer of NC, and Gertrude Snyder of OH; and 5 brothers, Theodore Deeter of Oil City, Denny Deeter of Rockland, Dave Deeter of FL, Clifford Deeter of IN, and Jerry Deeter of Pleasantville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Sonny & John Deeter and a brother-in-law, Stan Sobrowski and a niece, Missy Deeter.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and from 7-9 Friday May 28 in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:45 A.M. Saturday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Lamey Cemetery with Full Military Honors accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans or to the Wounded Warriors Project.

