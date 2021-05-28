State Police Investigating Child Endangerment in Porter Township

PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating a report of child endangerment in Porter Township.

Police say an alleged incident of endangering the welfare of children occurred around 5:00 p.m. on May 21 at a location on Stewart Road, in Porter Township, Clarion County.

According to police, the reported incident involved a 16-year-old female from Templeton and a 14-year-old male from Rimersburg.

No additional details are available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

