Two People Injured in Chain-Reaction Crash Involving State Police Vehicle in Clarion Borough

Friday, May 28, 2021 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-newCLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say two people were injured in a chain-reaction crash involving a state police vehicle that occurred on West Main Street in Clarion Borough on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 12:48 p.m. on May 25, on West Main Street just east of South 3rd Avenue, in Clarion Borough.

Police say a 2017 Ford Explorer state police vehicle, operated by Trooper McGinnis, was stopped on West Main Street due to several other vehicles stopped ahead, and a 2012 Buick LaCrosse, operated by 86-year-old Paul R. Lorigan, of Oil City, was stopped behind Trooper McGinnis.

According to police, a 2010 Mazda 3, operated by 22-year-old Olivia M. Woodruff, of Clarion, that was traveling east on West Main Street, then became distracted, looking down, and failed to notice the stopped traffic ahead. Woodruff’s vehicle then struck the rear of Lorigan’s vehicle, causing Lorigan’s vehicle to travel forward and strike the rear of Trooper McGinnis’s vehicle. All three units then came to a final rest at the point of impact.

All three drivers and one passenger in Lorigan’s vehicle, identified as 85-year-old Bonnie L. Hawk, of Shippenville, were using seat belts.

Woodruff and Lorigan both suffered suspected minor injuries but were not transported.

Hawk and Trooper McGinnis were not injured.

Woodruff was cited for following too closely.


